POLL: Kim Tae Ri, Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye & more; Which star would you like to go on a picnic with?

On the occasion of International Picnic Day, we’ve put together a special poll!

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 18, 2022 04:34 PM IST  |  6.4K
Kim Tae Ri
Kim Tae Ri : courtesy of News1
Life might not be a picnic on any other day of the year, but today, it sure is! June 18 marks International Picnic Day, celebrated annually. This ‘made-up’ holiday offers the perfect excuse to pack up a picnic basket and head outdoors to enjoy the sunshine, or even out for a fun, indoor picnic!

Whether an elaborate deal or a casual time with family and friends, maybe like something out of an Enid Blyton classic, International Picnic Day is apt to plan a bunch of chill activities to enjoy the fresh air.

As avid K-Drama watchers, we have often come across scenes of the leads enjoying an idyllic day out by the side of the picturesque Han river. If you could get the chance to go on a picnic with some Hallyu stars like Kim Tae Ri, Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, whom would you pick? Take part in our poll and share the reasons behind your picks in the comment section! 

Take the poll, below:

