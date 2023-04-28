Poll: Kim Woo Bin, Song Hye Kyo, IVE's Wonyoung and more; Who would rock the Met Gala 2023?

The Met Gala, or Met Ball, formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The Gala is popularly regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event, and an invitation is highly sought after.

Kim Woo Bin:

On April 27th, an official from 'You Quiz On The Block' told a South Korean media outlet, "It is true that Kim Woo Bin appears. The recording was completed on the 26th, and (recording) will be broadcast in May." This is Kim Woo Bin's first solo appearance on a talk show. He is expected to tell a variety of stories, including the Netflix series 'Black Knight', which is set to be released on May 12th.

Song Hye Kyo:

Song Hye Kyo and Lee Sung Min received the Best Acting Award in the TV category at the '59th Baeksang Arts Awards'. Song Hye Kyo, who passionately played the role of Moon Dong Eun, a victim of abuse in 'The Glory', was honored with the Best Actress Award among outstanding candidates such as Kim Ji Won, Kim Hye Soo, Park Eun Bin, and Suzy.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

ALSO READ: VIVIZ’s SinB remembers ASTRO’s Moonbin in heartbreaking letter ‘thought we would grow old together’