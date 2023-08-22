Poll: King the Land's YoonA-Lee Junho, Start Up's Bae Suzy-Nam Joo Hyuk, more; Pick best K-drama wedding

From SNSD's YoonA and 2PM's Lee Junho in King the Land to Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk in Start-Up, there are many memorable wedding scenes in K-dramas that fans still swoon over. We bring you a swoon-worthy poll so that you can pick your favorite K-drama wedding scene.

Wedding scenes in K-drama

Recently YoonA and Lee Junho gave a lovely wedding scene in the Netflix drama King the Land. Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk's wedding photos from the K-drama Start-Up mesmerized viewers and fans. Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho captured some very beautiful photographs for their wedding in the drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. One of the most loved wedding scenes created by Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik in Strong Girl Bong Soon, where Park Hyung Sik's reaction to Park Bo Young in a wedding dress went viral. Park Min Young and Park Seo Joon's wedding scene in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim is also one of the most beautiful and elegant wedding scenes.

