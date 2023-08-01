Poll: Lee Junho as Gu Won in King the Land to The Red Sleeve's Yi San, many more; Pick your favorite character

Lee Junho has appeared in many K-dramas ever since he debuted as an actor in the 2013 film Cold Eyes. He is very well-known for his roles in recent K-dramas King the Land and The Red Sleeve. We bring you a poll where you can choose your favorite character played by the 2PM member.

Lee Junho in K-dramas

Lee Junho played the role of Seo Yul an excellent attorney until he was recommended for the position of finance director in the K-drama Good Manager. The actor took on the role of a former athlete Lee Kang Doo who had to give up on his dreams due to an accident in Rain or Shine. He turned into an amazing chef Seo Poong who started from the bottom to be one of the top chefs only to lose his job in Wok of Love. Lee Junho played the role of lawyer Choi Do Hyun who took an oath to clear his father's name as he was wrongly accused in Confession. He also depicted the character of the cold-hearted crown prince Yi San in the K-drama The Red Sleeve alongside Lee Se Young. Lee Junho is currently gaining attention and praise for his role as Gu Won a chaebol who falls in love with his employee.

