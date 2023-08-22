Poll: Lee Min Ho in Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, Pachinko or Legend Of The Blue Sea; PICK your date

Lee Min Ho is known as one of the biggest Hallyu stars in the world. He is known for his tall stature, amazing looks, deep voice and versatile acting skills. He got his big break when he acted as the iconic character Gu Jun Pyo in the 2009 hit drama Boys Over Flowers. His acting got him amazing dramas like City Hunter, Personal Taste, The Heirs and others.

Lee Min Ho’s acting skills:

Over the years, as he grew, he took on more mature and suave roles that suited his looks and acting skills. His role in The Legend Of The Blue Sea also got him global recognition and his fan base also expanded around the world. In The Heirs, he was more so of a school crush but his transformation into a king in The King: Eternal Monarch had people going ga ga over him. He attempted a gray character in the recently released drama Pachinko Season 1. While he bore many red flags, fans loved his dominating and regal air that he carried throughout the season. He wasn’t the main character but he owned the scene like he did!

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arthdal Chronicles 2: Lee Joon Gi is courageous and captivating in new character poster, teaser