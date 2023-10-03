Poll: Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Ji Chang Wook and more; Pick your best K-drama actor's comeback post-military

Our favourite K-drama actors have provided us with bangers after their return from mandatory military service be it Lee Min Ho in King: The Eternal Monarch, Park Hyung Sik's zombie thriller Happiness or Song Joong Ki's romantic classic Descendants of the Sun. The talented actors have spoilt us for choice.

Kang Ha Neul melted all of our hearts with his sweet smile in When the Camellia Blooms. The actor played a police personnel who investigates serial murders. Who can forget about the dark comedy It's Okay Not To Be Okay starring Kim Soo Hyun? Lee Jung Suk's crime thriller Big Mouth had us all on the edge of our seats. While there are tons to choose from, pick your top K-drama actor comeback after finishing military service.

