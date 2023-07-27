Poll: Lim Ji Yeon with Lee Do Hyun, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, more; Pick your favorite K-celebrity couple

Lim Ji Yeon with Lee Do Hyun, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, IU and Lee Jong Suk and more. We bring you an exciting poll, pick your favorite real life Korean celebrity couple.

Written by Inaas Fatima Khan Updated on Jul 27, 2023   |  10:22 PM IST  |  4.7K
Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Do Hyun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin (Credit: Respective actor's Instagram)

Key Highlight

K-drama couples on screen are cute and wholesome but let's talk about the Korean celebrity couples who are actually dating in real life. From Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun to Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin we bring you a poll so that you can pick your favorite couple

K-Celebrity couples

Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun grew close to each other on the sets of the Netflix hit The Glory and confirmed their relationship on April 1, 2023. Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are known to be dating each other since 2015, to stay by each other through thick and thin marking 2023 as their 8th year together. Keeping their love life private Kevin Oh announced his marriage to Gong Hyo Jin in August 2022, and the tied knot in October last year. One of the iconic couples, Crash Landing on You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin got married in March 2022. Blueming singer IU and Big Mouth star Lee Jong Suk confirmed dating each other in December 2022.

