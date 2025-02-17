POLL: Lisa in The White Lotus to Choi Min Young in XO, Kitty; VOTE for best foreign show debut of K-pop, K-drama stars

BLACKPINK's Lisa stepped into the acting sphere with HBO's The White Lotus season 3 on February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. EST (February 17, 7:30 a.m. IST). Though she had limited screen time in its first episode, she already earned heaps of praise from BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom). Here's a look at the acting debuts of K-pop and K-drama stars in the foreign entertainment industry. Let us know which one of them is your favorite.

Lisa in The White Lotus s3

Lisa appears as Mook, a receptionist at a luxurious hotel in Thailand. She acts as a guide and health guru to the guests of the hotel and enjoys her secret moments of flirting with a guard of the hotel named Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong).

Choi Min Young in XO, Kitty

Choi Min Young, who was known for his roles in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Dream Palace, and Weak Hero Class 1, made his American debut with Netflix's XO, Kitty. He starred as the main character, Kitty's boyfriend, Dae.

Jennie in The Idol

Like Lisa, Jennie also made her acting debut with an HBO series. She started as the bold and calculative Dyanne in The Idol. Her character was a backup dancer and a close friend of the protagonist of the show, pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp).

Lee Byung Hun in G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Squid Game fame Lee Byung Hun made his foreign industry debut with the popular G.I. Joe franchise. He played Storm Shadow in the 2009 action film G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and reprised the role in the 2013 sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Claudia Kim in Avengers of Ultron

The Atypical Family fame played the role of Helen Cho in Avengers: Age of Ultron in her American film industry debut. Her character is a geneticist who treats Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and helps the Avengers in their fight against HYDRA.

Rain in Speedy Racer

Jung Jee Hoon, better known as Rain, starred as Taejo Togokhan, a young, skilled, and mysterious rookie racer in the family action film. His character's competitiveness and impressive martial arts skills made the show interesting.

