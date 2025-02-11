POLL: Lisa's Moonlit Floor, IU and V's Love wins all, and more; pick the best romantic song for Valentine's Day

Valentine's day or the day of the celebration of love is about to arrive. Here's a lookback at several romantic melodies from K-pop groups and soloists to listen to on 14th February. From Lisa's Moonlit Floor to Taeyeon's Four Seasons IU and V's Love wins all, South Korean pop music hasn't disappointed. These tracks have dispelled the notion that K-pop is only about loud beats and high-energy tracks, showcasing that the genre also encompasses comforting and healing music.

Here's our curated list of heartfelt love songs to add to your playlist. Pick your favourite from among them.

Lisa's Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)

The BLACKPINK member's song describes falling in love with a "green-eyed French boy". It talks of a happy, quality time spent by lovers under the romantic setting of a moonlit floor.

IU's Love wins all, ft. V

The song portrays an emotional tale of the unwavering commitment of two lovers, amidst an apocalyptic backdrop. It signifies that love can conquer even the most challenging circumstances.

Lee Youngji's Small Girl, ft. D.O.

It explores the relatable feeling of a tall woman towards a shorter partner. The song expresses the tall woman's envy towards shorter women, who are usually associated with cuteness and are a lot of guys' type.

Jungkook's Still With You

Its lyrics express a deep longing and yearning for someone. As per the BTS member, it is a message to BTS's fan base, ARMY, conveying a sense of connection and love towards them.

SEVENTEEN's All My Love

The song expresses a deep, sincere affection and devotion towards someone. It conveys a feeling of wanting to give everything you have to the person you care about.

NCT 127's Love Song

It is a subtle and groovy take on the concept of love, with a focus on the theme of affection and longing. The track exudes warmth and has a soothing vibe.

Taeyeon's Four Seasons

The song compares the cyclical changes of the four seasons to the ups and downs of a romantic relationship. With her emotional vocals, she brings out the track's depth and sentimentality.

