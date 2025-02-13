POLL: Lovely Runner, Love Next Door and more; VOTE for best Netflix romantic K-drama to watch on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just a few hours away. Every year, couples use this day to show affection to each other. What better way to celebrate the day of love than cozying up with your loved one while watching some romantic K-drama on Netflix. Here are some recommendations for considering watching with your special person on the day of love.

Queen of Tears

It focuses on the complex relationship between a married couple who has lost their romantic spark. This Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won drama explores their journey to rediscover and rekindle their love despite obstacles like family pressures and health crises.

Lovely Runner

Its plot revolves around the love story between a K-pop star (Byeon Woo Seok) and his passionate fan (Kim Hye-yoon), set in various time zones. The time-travel element serves as a unique backdrop to their relationship.

Business Proposal

In this Kim Sejeong-Ahn Hyo Seop starrer, a CEO and a low-level employee get into a fake relationship, ultimately forming real feelings between them. The drama includes the classic trope of a workplace love story.

Love Next Door

It is based on the mushy love story between two childhood friends, played by Jung So Min and Jung Hae In, who reconnect as adults and navigate their feelings for each other while dealing with personal and professional challenges, as well as family dynamics.

Advertisement

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

In this drama, a woman (Park Bo Young) with extraordinary strength becomes the bodyguard of a wealthy CEO (Park Hyung Sik). As they battle villains side by side, they unexpectedly develop feelings for each other, capturing the hearts of K-drama fans.

Our Beloved Summer

It revolves around the rekindled romance between two former high school sweethearts, played by Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi, who meet after years as adults. Their high school love-hate bond takes us on a nostalgic ride.

Which of the romantic K-dramas do you love the most? Vote in the list below.