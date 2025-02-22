POLL: LV Bag, Arson, on the street and more – Pick BTS’ J-Hope’s best solo song ahead of his world tour

From LV Bag to Chicken Noodle Soup, choose your favourite solo song by BTS' rapper J-Hope, ahead of his much-awaited first solo world tour.

BTS' J-Hope will launch his highly anticipated solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour will kick off with three high-energy shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. He will then travel to 14 cities across Asia and North America, wrapping up on June 1. Before he sets the stage ablaze with his electrifying acts, let us know which is the one solo song of his you are eagerly waiting to see him perform.

  • Arson

It is one of the most popular tracks of his first official album, Jack In The Box. The song has a raw and powerful delivery of the theme of the burning desire and ambition of an artist.

  • LV Bag

It is J-Hope's collaborative track with Don Toliver and has a chill vibe. The free-flowing lyrics are about enjoying a luxurious life, partying and spending money on girls.

  • on the street

It exudes a warm, nostalgic feeling, as the singer reflects on his roots in street dance. In the song, he also expresses his sincere gratitude towards his fans for their love and support.

  • MORE

It is the lead single of his album Jack In The Box. The song talks about J-Hope's passion for music and his hunger for more milestone achievement in the field.

  • Chicken Noodle Soup

Featuring Becky G, this song is J-Hope's way of expressing his love and passion for dance. It includes groovy tunes, soothing vocals and his signature rap.

  • Airplane

J-Hope uses the song as a metaphor for his success, comparing his growth as an artist to a soaring plane, reflecting on his journey from a small-town kid to a global performer.

Which of J-Hope's solo songs do you like the most? Vote in the list below.

Which is the best solo song of BTS rapper J-Hope?
Arson
LV Bag
on the street
MORE
Airplane
