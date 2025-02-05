POLL: Melo Movie, Newtopia, My Dearest Nemesis and more; PICK which February K-drama release has you most excited

An exciting line-up of South Korean content is set for February 2025. From Jisoo's Newtopia to Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts and GOT's Jinyoung's The Witch, here are the big upcoming releases of this month. K-drama lovers will be in a dilemma as to which one to watch and which one to keep for later. Here's a curated list of series to help you make the choice.

Melo Movie

When an aspiring director and a film critic collide, their opposing personalities spark an unlikely romance. This melodramatic tale, starring Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik, will be released on Netflix on Valentine's Day.

Newtopia

Releasing on February 7 in Prime Video, this 8-episode mini-drama is about love amidst apocalypse. Starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong Min as lovers, this drama follows them yearning to meet each other during a zombie attack. They will either be able to reunite or end up losing their lives.

Buried Hearts

In this SBS drama, Park Hyung Shik eyes a powerful career and big money. After losing everything, including love, he is desperate to go to any lengths to achieve what he wants. This 16-episode drama is set to release on February 21.

My Dearest Nemesis

After a teenage boy's (Choi Hyun Wook) confession is rejected by his online game partner (Mun Ga Young), he unexpectedly meets her 16 years later as her boss. This tale of a second chance at love will be available for viewing on February 17.

The Witch

It is about a woman (Roh Jeong Eui) labeled a 'witch' due to a string of tragic relationships. She finds an ally in a former classmate (GOT7's Jinyoung) who seeks to clear her name of the blame. This 10-episode drama will drop on Viki on February 15.

The White Lotus Season 3

Set in a luxurious Thai hotel, the story explores the lives of its staff and diverse guests and staff. Dropping on February 16, it stars BLACKPINK's Lisa as Mook, the hotel receptionist.

