Poll: Moving’s Han Hyo Joo, My Lovely Liar’s Kim So Hyun, more: Which August K-drama actress owned the screen?

August is witnessing some great K-dramas with amazing plots and diverse characters and among them what stands out the most are the leading ladies with their exceptional talent who not only make you stick to your screen and click that next episode button but also makes you connect with their characters so much so that you feel like you are a part of their story.

August 2023 K-drama’s leading actresses, pick your favorite-

This month has some exceptional talents gracing the screens, from diligent Jo Bo Ah portraying Lee Hong Jo in Destined With You to Kim So Hyun portraying the human lie detector in My Lovely Liar, the characters are diverse and well portrayed in each of the K-dramas.

Destined with You narrates the romantic journey of Lee Hong Jo, a civil servant portrayed by Jo Bo Ah. The plot revolves around her discovery of a forbidden book that had been sealed for three centuries. Additionally, the story involves Jang Shin Yu, a proficient lawyer portrayed by SF9's Rowoon, who becomes entangled with the consequences of this forbidden book.

My Lovely Liar unfolds the narrative of a woman gifted with the ability to hear lies and a brilliant music producer concealing his true identity. Kim So Hyun takes on the role of Mok Sol Hee, a character who has become disillusioned with humanity due to her uncanny knack for detecting lies. Hwang Minhyun takes on the role of Kim Do Ha, her reclusive next-door neighbor, hiding behind a veil of secrecy for personal reasons.

Moving is an exhilarating superhero action drama that delves into the lives of teenagers possessing concealed superhuman abilities, and the unsuspecting parents who carry a haunting secret from their history. Together, they unite against evil and dark forces, endangering multiple generations across various time periods.

Behind Your Touch presents a delightful blend of comedy and investigation as it chronicles the journey of Bong Ye Bun, a meticulous yet curious veterinarian portrayed by Han Ji Min. Through a twist of fate, she acquires psychometric powers enabling her to witness the past of both humans and animals. Set in the tranquil village of Mujin, which boasts an absence of crime, the story unfolds as she crosses paths with Moon Jang Yeol, a determined elite detective played by Lee Min Ki. Jang Yeol sees her unique abilities as a means to reclaim his spot on the criminal investigation team in Seoul.

Adding to the intrigue, EXO's Suho joins the cast as Kim Seon Woo, who unexpectedly arrives in Mujin and takes on a part-time role. Together, these characters navigate a plot filled with humor, investigation, and the unexpected.

My Dearest unfolds as a poignant historical romance melodrama, weaving the tale of ill-fated lovers whose destinies are entangled by the invasion of Qing into Joseon. Namgoong Min takes on the role of Lee Jang Hyun, a resolute man who has sworn off marriage. Opposite him, Ahn Eun Jin portrays Yoo Gil Chae, a noblewoman who harbors dreams of discovering love anew, despite facing the heartache of two unsuccessful marriages.

Pick your August leading lady in the poll below-

