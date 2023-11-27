Poll: My Demon, The Story of Park's Contract Marriage and more: Pick favourite ongoing contract marriage K-drama

My Demon, The Story of Park's Contract Marriage and Perfect Marriage Revenge are ongoing romantic K-dramas with the classic trope of contract marriage. The trope has been very popular in K-dramas for several years. There is a resurgence of the genre as three popular dramas which are simultaneously airing feature this key point.

Best ongoing contract marriage K-drama

My Demon starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung My tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas.

The Story of Park's Contract Marriage features Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk. It is a timeslip story which also uses the plot point of contract marriage. A young woman from the Joseon times finds herself face to face with her dead husband in the contemporary world.

Perfect Marriage Revenge is based on a webtoon. Actors Jung Yoo Min and Sung Hoon take the lead in the drama. It is also a time-slip story in which the protagonist prepares to take her revenge.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon Ep 1-2 Review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s fantasy rom-com is cheeky, beautiful and all things right