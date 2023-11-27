Poll: My Demon, The Story of Park's Contract Marriage and more: Pick favourite ongoing contract marriage K-drama

My Demon, The Story of Park Contract's Marriage and Perfect Marriage Revenge are romantic K-dramas which share the plot line of contract marriage. Here is a look.

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Published on Nov 27, 2023   |  10:16 PM IST  |  10.6K
My Demon, The Story of Park's Contract Marriage: courtesy of SBS, MBC
My Demon, The Story of Park's Contract Marriage and Perfect Marriage Revenge are ongoing romantic K-dramas with the classic trope of contract marriage. The trope has been very popular in K-dramas for several years. There is a resurgence of the genre as three popular dramas which are simultaneously airing feature this key point. 

Best ongoing contract marriage K-drama

My Demon starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung My tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas.

The Story of Park's Contract Marriage features Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk. It is a timeslip story which also uses the plot point of contract marriage. A young woman from the Joseon times finds herself face to face with her dead husband in the contemporary world.  

Perfect Marriage Revenge is based on a webtoon. Actors Jung Yoo Min and Sung Hoon take the lead in the drama. It is also a time-slip story in which the protagonist prepares to take her revenge. 

About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty
Moumita Chakraborty
Writer

