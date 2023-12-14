POLL: Park Hyung Sik’s Happiness to Kim Ji Won’s My Liberation Notes; pick most underrated K-drama of all time

K-dramas have gained worldwide popularity over the past couple of years. While some dramas with relatable characters steal the limelight, others don’t receive much attention despite having unique plots. Let’s delve into the list of the most underrated dramas of all time!

Talking about underrated dramas, it is common to have a limited audience for the horror genre. However, the apocalyptic drama titled Happiness offers more than just some gory elements. Featuring Korean superstars Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo, the show focuses on the survival of a few residents of an apartment complex, who are quarantined due to the spread of a mysterious virus. This show questions humanity as the people go to extreme lengths to protect themselves from getting infected.

My Liberation Notes has a star-studded ensemble including Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, and Son Seok Gu. It follows the narrative of three siblings and a stranger. This slice-of-life drama is a must-watch as it talks about the monotony of life. It shows how people make efforts to solve their daily struggles, while seeking contentment and growth.

Move to Heaven is a heartwarming tale that revolves around trauma cleaners. This drama unravels multiple touching stories as a man with Asperger syndrome and his uncle help in clearing out the possessions of dead people. This drama will definitely make you experience a whirlwind of emotions.

Mine is a mystery drama that features Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyeong and Ja Yeon Ok. This series explores the high-society lifestyle and uncovers the lives of two rich women who are trying to find their true selves. Despite having everything in their lives, these women still have an emptiness in their heart that they tend to hide, especially because they are always in the public eye.

Advertisement

The World of the Married is a contemporary drama that unveils the outrageous reality of failed marriages. A successful doctor named Ji Sun Woo is married to Lee Tae Oh, a filmmaker. Ji Sun Woo finds out about her husband’s infidelity and then the tale of revenge starts. The twists and turns in the show will surely keep you hooked to the drama.

The poll given below allows you to select the best option among these underrated K-dramas!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: POLL: From Song Joong Ki’s Hopeless to Ryu Jun Yeol’s Believer 2; pick the best K-movie of 2023