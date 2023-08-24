Poll: Park Hyung Sik's Our Blooming Youth, Min Namgoong’s My Dearest and more; Pick favorite 2023 sageuk drama

Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee's Our Blooming Youth to Min Namgoong and Ahn Eun Jin’s My Dearest and more, there are many Korean dramas in the historical setting that have been released this year. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can pick the sageuk K-drama that you enjoyed watching the most.

Sageuk K-drama in 2023

Park Hyung Sik appeared in a historical K-drama after a long time which is known as Our Blooming Youth alongside Jeon So Nee, Pyo Ye Jin, Yoon Jong Seok, and more. Min Namgoong's My Dearest is currently airing featuring Ahn Eun Jin and more, a story of a man who vowed to never marry again and a woman who wishes to love again despite being married before. Meanwhile, other notable sageuk dramas released this year are Woo Do Hwan and WJSN member Bona's Joseon Attorney, Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi's Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist 2, and The Secret Romantic Guest House starring Ryeoun and Shin Ye Eun.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

