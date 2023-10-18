POLL: Semantic Error to All the Liquors, Blueming and more; pick your favorite Korean BL drama
From Chaebol romance to mafia intrigue, explore favorites like Where Your Eyes Linger, Semantic Error, Blueming and more. Vote for your favorite BL Dramas in the poll inside!
Key Highlight
BL dramas have witnessed a drastic surge in popularity globally. Leading video streaming platforms are currently oozing with a diverse category of Boy Love dramas, especially hailing from the Korean and Thai sections. With exciting storylines, star-studded casts, and a variety of genres to choose from, viewers have plenty of reasons to be hooked on these shows. Enlisted are a few of the most searched and binged Korean BL dramas. Choose your favorite.
Top 7 Korean BL Dramas
Whether you're in the mood for a Chaebol drama starring ZEROBASEONE’s visual Kim Ji Woong, or a steamy college romance featuring the tech-savvy Chu Sang Woo and artistic Jang Jae Young, don't miss out on these timeless fan favorites. High School dramas are always a delight to watch and mafia storylines can get anyone obsessed, but imagine getting a Wattpad-like plot, where the characters seem to have leaped straight out of fan fiction. Where Your Eyes Linger to Semantic Error, Blueming, Cherry Blossoms After Winter, and so on, here's a list to help you choose, and share your favorite BL drama with others, if you're a fan and are always looking for the ideal choice to binge on.
