Poll: Seven, Like Crazy, Dynamite and more; Vote for your favorite BTS No 1 hit on Billboard Hot100

BTS has charted multiple songs at No 1 on Billboard Hot100 from Dynamite to Seven, be it group music or released by members Jungkook and Jimin.

BTS' No. 1 hit on Billboard Hot100

Dynamite, the upbeat and infectious disco-pop anthem, was the first BTS song No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. BTS' Butter released in 2021 became the second one to achieve this feat. The first Korean song to top the chart was Life Goes On from the album BE, the anthem that people from all over the world resonated with. Following the success of three hits, another song that charted at No. 1 was Permission to Dance co-written by Ed Sheeran. Collaboration songs Savage Love by Jason Derulo and My Universe of Coldplay featuring BTS also secured rank 1 on the chart. Like Crazy, Jimin's solo debut song was the first one by a BTS member to reach this feat following Jungkook's Seven in 2023.

