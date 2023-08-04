Poll: SNSD's YoonA as Cheon Sa Rang in King the Land to Big Mouth's Mi Ho; Pick your favorite character

SNSD member YoonA is trending on the internet for her chemistry with Lee Junho in King the Land as Cheon Sa Rang. She has appeared in multiple K-dramas and we bring you a poll so that you can choose your favorite character played by her.

YoonA in K-dramas

The singer and actor is known for her role Go An Na in The K2 alongside Ji Chang Wook who is the illegitimate daughter of an assemblyman who is hidden from the world. She played the character of campus princess in the K-drama Love & Rain (2012) where she played Kim Yoon Hee in a romance drama set in the 1970s as well as in the present. She gained massive attention for her role in Big Mouth alongside Lee Jong Suk where she played the role of a nurse and his wife who is bold and does everything to prove the innocence of her husband. She also appeared as Eun San alongside Im Siwan in the K-drama The King in Love.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK THE GAME announces release date of THE GIRLS OST in special message to fans; Find out