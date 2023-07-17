Poll: Song Hye Kyo, Park Gyu Young, Ra Mi Ran and more; Pick your favorite female K-drama character 2023

Song Hye Kyo, Park Gyu Young, Ra Mi Ran, and many more gave some very impactful performances in K-dramas released in the first half of 2023. From revenge to finding their worth these actresses have given life to some notable female characters that have left their prints in the K-drama world.

Female K-drama Characters so far (2023)

Song Hye Kyo appeared as Moon Dong Eun in The Glory, a victim of bullying whose only way to find peace is to take revenge and make her bully go through the same pain as she has gone through. Another revenge story of Celebrity's Seo Ari played by Park Gyu Young who is making her name as an influencer in the social media world of Korean entertainment. Ra Mi Ran played the bad mother in The Good Bad Mother who was supposed to be good but turned into a bad one to make her son strong in this evil. Uhm Jung Hwa played Cha Jung Sook a devoted homemaker who gave up on her dream to be a surgeon for her family and restarts her residency in her 50s. Lee Sung Kyung appeared in K-drama Dr. Romantic 3 where she appears as an understanding mentor who deals with her personal life and works altogether at the Doldam Hospital.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Was BTS' Jungkook's ramen recipe stolen? Noodles brand rethinks new product after facing backlash