Poll: Song Hye Kyo to Jeon Yeo Been and more; vote for Song Joong Ki's best on-screen pairing in K-dramas

Song Joong Ki, who turns 38 today, is widely celebrated in the K-drama industry for his exceptional acting talent. From portraying a charming yet fierce soldier in Descendants of the Sun to assuming the role of a charismatic Korean-Italian mafia consigliere in Vincenzo, he has consistently dazzled audiences with his skills. Beyond his amazing acting skills, Song Joong Ki has also displayed remarkable on-screen chemistry with his co-stars, whether it's Song Hye Kyo or Jeon Yeo Been. Take your pick for the best on-screen pairing of Song Joong Ki in our poll below.

Best on-screen pairing of Song Joong Ki

Descendants of the Sun is a renowned K-drama that significantly contributed to the growth of the Hallyu Wave, captivating both domestic and international audiences. The storyline revolves around a soldier from the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a skilled surgeon. However, their professions create obstacles that keep them apart. Song Hye Kyo portrays the determined surgeon in the series. The chemistry between Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo on the show was truly remarkable, and it led to a real-life marriage between the two. Although they parted ways in July 2019, their incredible on-screen chemistry continues to be cherished by fans worldwide.

Vincenzo has undoubtedly been one of the standout successes in Song Joong Ki's career. Notably, Song Joong Ki went to great lengths to prepare for his role as a Korean-Italian lawyer and mafia consigliere in the Netflix series. He even learned the language for the part.

In Vincenzo, the story revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who, during a visit to his motherland, serves a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine, accompanied by a side of justice. When asked about his best on-screen chemistry on the show, Song Joong Ki promptly named Jeon Yeo Been. Their dynamic and unpredictable on-screen chemistry was truly adored by fans, contributing to the series' popularity.

Reborn Rich stars Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun Been. Adapted from the popular web novel by Sang Kyeong, the show boasts an impressive lineup of superstars as its main leads.

Song Joong Ki portrays Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal secretary to a chaebol family that owns Sunyang Group. When he dies after being framed for embezzlement by the very family he had faithfully served, he is reborn as the family's youngest son, Jin Do Joon. Driven by a desire for revenge, he plots to take over the company. The series' timeline spans from the 1980s to the 2000s, with the characters' appearances and attitudes evolving over this dramatic passage of time.

Fans loved Shin Hyun Been's captivating intensity, and her romantic side shines through in her portrayal. The chemistry between her and co-star Song Joong Ki is undeniable, making them the perfect duo for this compelling drama.

Arthdal Chronicles unfolds an exhilarating narrative of heroes who forge their own legacies in the ancient realm known as Arth. The drama is set in the mythical city of Arthdal, the capital of the Gojoseon kingdom. Song Joong Ki portrays Eun Seom, a character dedicated to safeguarding the Wahan Tribe, while Kim Ji Won assumes the role of Tan Ya, a Wahan clan successor.

Advertisement

The on-screen partnership of Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won brought a profound layer of depth and emotion to the intricate storyline, enhancing the overall appeal of the series and captivating viewers.

In The Innocent Man Song Joong Ki plays Kang Ma Ru, a cheerful medical intern whose life takes a drastic turn when he takes the blame for an incident involving his girlfriend Jae Hee, played by Park Si Yeon. This act of sacrifice leads to the destruction of his dreams and a heart-wrenching betrayal by the woman he loved.

As a result, Ma Ru spirals into self-destructive behavior, working as a gigolo bartender and engaging in fraudulent activities. However, his life takes a new direction when he crosses paths with Eun Gi, portrayed by Moon Chae Won, who has ties to Jae Hee. Ma Ru sees in Eun Gi the perfect opportunity to seek revenge against his former girlfriend, setting the stage for a compelling story of love and betrayal.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Hopeless: Song Joong Ki takes Hong Sa Bin under his wing in heartbreaking main trailer for new film