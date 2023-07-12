Poll: Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, Xdinary Heroes and more; Pick your favorite K-pop girl group covers by male idols

Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, Xdinary Heroes, and many K-pop male idols have served amazing covers of songs sung by K-pop girl groups. Many idols from different groups also got together to show their versions of girl group covers.

K-pop Girl Group Covers by Male Idols

Stray Kids' are known for their powerful performances but they took a different route for their cover of Fancy originally sung by TWICE. THE BOYZ also gave an astonishing performance of BLACKPINK's Kill This Love. JYP Entertainment's rock band Xdinary Heroes released their rendition of TOMBOY by (G)-IDLE. Hyunjin of Stray Kids, Daehwi of AB6IX, Sanha of ASTRO, and Bomin of Golden Child joined hands for one of the most iconic girl group covers as the four idols were born in the year 2000. The name given to the group of 2000-born idols was 00 and their cover of Red Velvet's Psycho is widely known because of Hyunjin's viral individual cut. SEVENTEEN covered a number of K-pop girl group songs and their performance is widely known by Girl Group Medley.

ALSO READ: ZEROBASEONE soars past 1 million album sales on debut day; becomes first ever K-pop act to do so