Poll: Super, HOT, Rock With You, Very Nice and more; Pick your favorite title track by SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN has become one of the prominent musical acts internationally with its amazing musical abilities. With multiple K-pop hits released by the PLEDIS group, we bring you an exciting poll so that you can pick your favorite title song by the Super singers.

SEVENTEEN title tracks

The boy group is known for its iconic songs like Pretty U and Very Nice which are loved by many K-pop fans. Don't Wanna Cry was released in the year 2018 as the title track for their EP Al1 which has multiple music show wins. Left & Right, Rock With You, and HOT are also some of the many diverse popular title songs released by SEVENTEEN. In 2023, the group dropped its groundbreaking album FML which has recorded the highest album sales with over 6 million copies becoming the first-ever artist in K-pop history which has two title tracks Super and F*ck My Life.

