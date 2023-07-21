Poll: Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You and more; Pick your favorite NewJeans' Get Up album track

NewJeans' Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, and more songs are finally released. Picking a NewJeans song could be difficult but there must be one song that you would choose over any other one.

Songs from NewJeans' Get Up

NewJeans entered the K-pop scene with their debut title track Attention and decided to take the world by storm. Nothing could stop the ADOR girl group to give fans new hits every comeback which gets people hooked on its dance moves and lyrics. NewJeans made their most awaited comeback on July 21 with the album Get Up which has three title tracks. Super Shy, New Jeans, and Cool With You were released prior to the album release and finally, ETA was also made available officially on music streaming platforms worldwide. Get Up also includes R&B songs like ASAP and Get Up. We bring you a poll that will make you want to pick more than one song, Vote for your favorite song from NewJeans' Get Up.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BTOB's Eunkwang's hilarious reply gave birth to legendary meme 'Give Up'