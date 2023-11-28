POLL: Taeyang and Jimin's VIBE, BSS and Youngji's Fighting and more: Pick your favourite K-pop collab of 2023

Amidst the vibrant tapestry of K-pop collaborations in 2023, a multitude of musical partnerships have ignited the industry with a kaleidoscope of sounds and emotions.

Notably, Taeyang and Jimin's soulful venture, VIBE, enraptured audiences with its fusion of emotive vocals and enthralling melodies. Their harmonious synergy reflected a musical maturity that resonated globally, garnering immense admiration.

Contrastingly, the dynamic track Fighting by BSS and Youngji injected a surge of energy into the K-pop realm. Brimming with vigor and spirit, this collaboration emerged as an anthem, inspiring listeners to confront challenges with unwavering perseverance.

Each collaboration serves as a testament to the diverse talents within the genre, offering distinctive musical odysseys. Taeyang and Jimin's soulful resonance epitomizes a harmonious depth, while BSS and Younji's vibrant synergy ignites an infectious energy, leaving an indelible impact on fans.

The challenge of choosing a favorite among these exceptional collaborations persists, given the contrasting yet equally compelling sonic journeys they offer. So, pick your favourite K-pop collaboration of 2023 from the poll below.

