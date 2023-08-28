Poll: Teo Yoo's Love to Hate You, Woo Do What's Joseon Attorney and more; Pick your favorite 2023 law K-drama

Pick your favorite law K-drama of 2023 so far from Love to Hate You starring Teo Yoo and Kim Ok Vin, Woo Do Hwan and WJSN's Bona's Joseon Attorney and more.

Written by Inaas Fatima Khan Published on Aug 28, 2023
Love to Hate You (Poster Credits: Netflix), Joseon Attorney (Poster Credits: MBC)
Love to Hate You (Poster Credits: Netflix), Joseon Attorney (Poster Credits: MBC)

From Love to Hate You starring Teo Yoo and Kim Ok Vin to Joseon Attorney featuring Woo Do Hwan and WJSN's Bona, there are many courtroom dramas released in 2023. It's time for you to take our poll and choose your favorite law K-drama you enjoyed watching. 

Law K-dramas in 2023

Love to Hate You featured Teo Yoo and Kim Ok Vin and aired in February 2023 on Netflix. The drama is about a competent lawyer and a famous actor with contrasting personalities falling in love with each other. Joseon Attorney starring Woo Do Hwan and Bona of WJSN is about a talented attorney during the Joseon era who uses his expertise to avenge his parents' death. Divorce Attorney Shin starring Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye Jin, Jung Moon Sung, and Kim Sung Kyun; K-drama Strangers Again featuring Kang So Ra and Jang Hyun Duk are also notable legal dramas released this year. 

Credits: Netflix, MBC

