Poll: The Glory's Lim Ji Yeon, The Uncanny Counter 2's Kang Ki Young, more; Pick favorite K-drama villain

Lim Ji Yeon, Kang Ki Young, and Shin Jae Ha have given some amazing performances in negative roles making a huge impact on viewers. Here is a poll for you all, so that you can decide who is the best villain in 2023 so far.

2023 K-drama villains

Lim Ji Yeon played the character of Park Yeon Jin who was the bully of Song Hye Kyo's Moon Dong Geun in The Glory. She showed her talent as an actor in a negative role receiving praise from fans across the globe. Kang Ki Young is currently appearing as an unprecedented evil spirit with supernatural powers, leaving fans in awe as he has never done such a character before. Shin Jae Ha played negative characters in Taxi Driver 2 and Crash Course in Romance, he has shown his dark side in these dramas gaining attention from many viewers.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

