Poll: The Worst of Evil, The Sound of Magic, Healer, and more; Pick your favourite Ji Chang Wook’s K-drama

Ji Chang Wook is on a roll this season with his newly released thriller K-drama The Worst of Evil. This 36-year-old actor easily adopts a variety of roles, capturing audiences' hearts with his unquestionable talent and charm. His flexibility ranges from a mighty emperor to a moody prosecutor, a charming Lovestruck boy, a handsome bodyguard, and even a mystical character.

K-dramas starring Ji Chang Wook

The Worst of Evil is a gripping crime noir series set in the 1990s in Seoul's Gangnam area. It has drawn a lot of attention not just because Ji Chang Wook has made a comeback to action drama, but also because of the irresistible chemistry he has with Wi Ha Joon. Today we have enlisted a few of the most-voted roles of Ji Chang Wook. From, The Worst of Evil to The Sound of Magic, Healer, Suspicious Partner, and many more, pick out your favorite Ji Chang Wook’s K-drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat