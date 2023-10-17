Poll: The Worst of Evil, The Sound of Magic, Healer, and more; Pick your favourite Ji Chang Wook’s K-drama
Ji Chang Wook shines in the latest thriller K-drama, The Worst of Evil. Pick your favorite top-rated K-dramas of the actor, including The Sound of Magic and Suspicious Partner, among others.
Key Highlight
Ji Chang Wook is on a roll this season with his newly released thriller K-drama The Worst of Evil. This 36-year-old actor easily adopts a variety of roles, capturing audiences' hearts with his unquestionable talent and charm. His flexibility ranges from a mighty emperor to a moody prosecutor, a charming Lovestruck boy, a handsome bodyguard, and even a mystical character.
K-dramas starring Ji Chang Wook
The Worst of Evil is a gripping crime noir series set in the 1990s in Seoul's Gangnam area. It has drawn a lot of attention not just because Ji Chang Wook has made a comeback to action drama, but also because of the irresistible chemistry he has with Wi Ha Joon. Today we have enlisted a few of the most-voted roles of Ji Chang Wook. From, The Worst of Evil to The Sound of Magic, Healer, Suspicious Partner, and many more, pick out your favorite Ji Chang Wook’s K-drama.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
A bookworm who loves extracting ideas from written stories. I am immersed in a world where all things K-pop,...