Poll: TXT, BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and more; Pick one brand ambassador who fits Dior’s style most

On August 10, K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER was announced to be the brand ambassador of the luxury brand Dior. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can decide who fits Dior's style the best.

Korean brand ambassadors for Dior

BLACKPINK's eldest member Jisoo has been in the Dior family since 2019 as Dior's beauty ambassador and later in 2021, she became the global ambassador for Dior's fashion. K-pop artists like EXO's maknae Sehun, BTS member Jimin, and NewJeans' Haerin are official brand ambassadors for Dior in South Korea. Other well-known ambassadors include actors Cha Eun Woo, a member of ASTRO, and 2PM's Lee Junho. The latest added to the list is the K-pop TOMORROW X TOGETHER as all the members slayed Dior outfits which were custom designed by Kim Jones on the stage of Lollapalooza 2023, as the first-ever K-pop artist to headline the music festival.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA goes viral for his highly awaited 7 tattoo reveal at D-DAY THE FINAL concert