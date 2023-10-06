Poll: TXT, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN and more; Which boy group comeback are you most excited for this October?

Many amazing K-pop groups and idols are making their comebacks this October. TXT, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN and more, choose your best pick.

TXT, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN and more K-pop boy groups are all set for a comeback this October. Tomorrow X Together will be back with their 3rd album The Name Chapter: Freefall on October 13. NCT 127 will be spreading their magic with Fact Check which will be released on October 6. SEVENTEEN will be releasing their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23. The band Xdinary Heros will also be jamming with their comeback Livelock. The groups have been surprising us with their teasers and previews and we can't wait for all of them to impress us once again with their talents. Which of the boy group comebacks are you most excited for? Choose your pick. 

 

