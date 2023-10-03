Poll: TXT's best teaser concept from their upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL; choose your pick

Tomorrow X Together's concept teasers for their album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL which is scheduled to be released on October 13, have created anticipation amongst fans with its three different versions. The concepts and vibes of REALITY, MELANCHOLY and CLARITY vastly differ and have successfully generated curiosity around how their comeback will turn out. The three exciting variations are explained here in detail.

REALITY

Set in a more urban background, the members can be seen in a rock vibe sporting all-black outfits. As it rains, the idols hold onto their umbrellas with a serious look.

MELANCHOLY

This concept has a more rugged and edgier look. The boys occupy a dark and abandoned space which has been taken over by nature. They pose with flowers and a dog.

CLARITY

Clarity is a calmer concept than the previous two. The stern looks on the members' faces are gone as they stare into the bright and beautiful sky.

Choose your best pick of the three concepts REALITY, MELANCHOLY and CLARITY.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT flaunts smoldering gaze in teaser photos for 3rd full album The Name Chapter: Freefall