Poll: VOTE for the songs you'd like to see on BLACKPINK’s Coachella setlist feat Typa Girl, FLOWER and more

On April 5th, Lisa posted a picture on her personal Instagram story along with the words “WHO'S READY FOR COACHELLA?” In the photo released together, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo are standing side by side on the stage looking at the audience from the back. In another photo, Lisa's back in a lively pose with the words "10 DAYS TILL COACHELLA" catches the eye.

Coachella:

Prior to this, BLACKPINK will be the first K-POP girl group to perform as a headliner at Coachella (Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival). Coachella is a music festival held in California, USA and is one of the largest music festivals in North America. Past headliners include Beyonce, Eminem, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and many other K-pop artists such as Epik High, BIGBANG and aespa. In particular, BLACKPINK is expected to stand as the first Asian artist and group headliner at Coachella, raising expectations from domestic and foreign music fans.

