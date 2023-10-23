Poll: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, True Beauty and more; pick your favorite coming-of-age K-drama

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, True Beauty, Twenty-Five Twenty-One and more. Pick your favorite coming-of-age K-drama.

Transitioning into adulthood is a challenging phase in one’s life, marked by a journey of trial and error. Young adults usually grapple with uncertainty about their life goals, dream careers, relationship choices, and the demands of the real world that awaits them. Coming-of-age K-Dramas beautifully capture this period characterized by a lack of direction, while also exploring themes of friendship, love, and the complexities of adolescence. From True Beauty, Twenty-Five Twenty-One to Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and more, pick your favorite coming-of-age K-drama from the poll below.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo narrates the story of Kim Bok Joo, a dedicated weightlifter who finds herself drawn to a fitness doctor and is even willing to undergo a transformation for him. However, it's her childhood friend, a gifted swimmer, who serves as her source of inspiration, motivating her to pursue her dreams. True Beauty follows the story of Lim Joo Kyung, a student who struggles with insecurities about her appearance. To hide her blemishes, she heavily relies on makeup. However, her life takes a turn when she befriends a boy who sees her beyond her external appearance and appreciates her for her true self. In Twenty-Five Twenty-One, during a period when achieving dreams feels daunting, a teenage fencer chases her big ambitions and encounters a determined young man striving for a fresh start. K-dramas like these define the coming-of-age genre. Pick your favorite coming of age K-drama from the poll below-

