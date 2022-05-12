Poll: Which B-Side track do you think deserved a place in BTS’ Proof?

Scheduled to release on June 10, the tracklists for all three CDs included in BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ have now been revealed. CD 1 includes title tracks like 'No More Dream', 'NO', 'Boy In Luv', 'Danger', 'I NEED U', 'RUN', 'FIRE', 'Blood Sweat & Tears', 'Spring Day', 'DNA', 'FAKE LOVE', 'IDOL', 'Boy With Luv Feat. Halsey', 'ON', 'Dynamite', 'Life Goes On' and 'Butter, alongside ‘Born Singer’ and the upcoming lead single for ‘Proof’, ‘Yet to Come’.

Meanwhile, CD2 includes 15 more songs: ‘Intro : Persona’, ‘Stay’, ‘Moon’, ‘Trivia : Seesaw’, ‘BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER’, ‘Outro : Ego’, ‘Her’, ‘Singularity’, ‘00:00 (Zero O’Clock)’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Dimple’, as well as a new track ‘Run BTS’.

Finally, CD3 includes 14 more tracks: ‘Jump (Demo Ver.)’, ‘Undefined Relationship’ (literal translation), ‘Boy In Luv (Demo Ver.)’, ‘Quotation Mark’ (literal translation), ‘I NEED U (Demo Ver.)’, ‘Boyz with Fun (Demo Ver.)’, ‘Tony Montana (with Jimin)’, ‘Young Forever (RM Demo Ver.)’, ‘Spring Day (V Demo Ver.)’, ‘DNA (j-hope Demo Ver.)’, ‘Epiphany (Jin Demo Ver.)’, ‘Seesaw (Demo Ver.)’, ‘Still With You (Acapella)’, and ’For Youth’. Out of these, ‘For Youth’ is a new track and is the only song from CD3 which will be available to stream online.

With BTS’ extensive discography, it was inevitable that a lot of our favourites would not make it onto ‘Proof’. However, if you had to pick between some absolute gems from among the group’s B-Side tracks that you wish had been included in ‘Proof’, which would be your ultimate pick? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below:

