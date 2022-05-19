Poll: Which genre would you like BLACKPINK's next release to be?

On May 19, a South Korean media outlet reported that girl group BLACKPINK is preparing for a comeback. The report further stated, that the comeback is estimated to be in the third quarter of the year, maybe even as early as July! Additionally, the report touches on the possibility of the group continuing their activities with a tour in the fourth quarter of the year.

If this comes true, this will be BLACKPINK’s first comeback as a full group in nearly two years, following the release of their first full album, ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020. Since then, the members have been busy with their solo projects, ranging from music to acting and more, and have also been active in the fashion industry.

While we await more updates about this exciting possibility, which genre would you like BLACKPINK’s next release to be? Take part in our poll and share your pick with us!

