Poll: Which iconic Song Joong Ki drama would you like to see a 2022 version of?

Making his acting debut in the 2008 movie ‘A Frozen Flower’, actor Song Joong Ki has gone on to become one of the most loved and respected Hallyu stars today. The actor’s breakthrough came in 2010, through his role in the fusion historical drama ‘Sungkyunkwang Scandal’.

Following this, Song Joong Ki went on to receive critical acclaim through his roles in the 2011 projects ‘Penny Pinchers’ and ‘Deep Rooted Tree’. He made his small-screen comeback in 2016 with ‘Descendants of the Sun’, skyrocketing his already immense popularity, and reestablishing him at the forefront of Hallyu. His most recent role came in the form of ‘Vincenzo’, which premiered on Netflix and tvN in February 2021.

If you could see one of Song Joong Ki’s early works recreated and made into a 2022 version, which would it be? Take part in our poll and share your top pick with us!

Participate in the poll, below: