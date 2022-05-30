Poll: Which of Seo Ye Ji’s classic dramas would you like to see a 2022 version of?

Beginning her acting career in 2013 through the tvN sitcom ‘Potato Star 2013QR3’, Seo Ye Ji has gone on to add iconic roles in her roster, and has established herself as a leading actress. The actress will be starring next in ‘Eve’, which will see her taking on the lead role Lee Ra El.

Seo Ye Ji’s role in ‘Diary of a Night Watchman’ (2014) brought her a nomination for Best New Actress at the 2014 MBC Drama Awards. Soon after, she debuted on the big screen with the hit historical movie ‘The Throne’ (2015).

From ‘Save Me’ to ‘Lawless Lawyer’, ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ and more, to there is no dearth of iconic dramas and roles that Seo Ye Ji has presented us with. Which of the talented actress’ unforgettable works would you most like to see a 2022 version of? Take part in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below:

