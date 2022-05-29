Poll: Which is your favorite track from SEVENTEEN’s latest album ‘Face The Sun’?

SEVENTEEN is formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. Seventeen has released three studio albums and twelve EPs.

SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets.

In March, seven months after the release of the commercially successful EP ‘Attacca’, Pledis Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN would be releasing a studio album, their first since ‘An Ode’ (2019), in May. Following the release of the group's first-ever English single ‘Darl+ing’ on April 15, the album ‘Face The Sun’ with the title track ‘Hot’ was released on May 27, leaving the fans surprised by the new look and sound of the group.

