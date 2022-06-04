POLL: Which is your favourite solo release by BTS members?

On June 13, 2013, BTS debuted with seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. At the time, their oldest member (Jin) was just 20 years old, and their youngest member (Jungkook) was only 15 years old, in international age. Since then, BTS has gone on to become one of the biggest musical acts in the world today.

Debuting as a hip-hop group, BTS’ style of music has evolved through the years, spreading over a wide range of genres and themes, each communicated in a way personal to the group. Along with their releases as a group, BTS’ members have also released multiple solo projects, both under the group’s name, with tracks being included in their albums, and also as Spotify and SoundCloud releases.

As we’re approaching BTS’ ninth debut anniversary, today we’re taking a look back at some of the members’ solo songs. While each of the tracks is immensely special to us, which track is closest to your heart? Take part in our poll and share with us below:

Take the poll, below:

