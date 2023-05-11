Poll: Will Lucas still be part of SuperM post his departure from NCT and WayV?

SM Entertainment announced on social media handles on May 10th, "As a result of careful discussion between us and Lucas, Lucas has decided to leave NCT and WayV to continue his individual activities. This decision was made after deciding that it was a choice for both the members and the fans, so we ask for the understanding of the fans who have supported Lucas as a member of NCT and WayV," they added.

Lucas’ controversy:

Person A, who claimed to be Lucas' ex-lover at the time, revealed through an online community that Lucas was a completely different person while dating Korean and Chinese female fans at the same time, and she was forced to pay all the dating expenses. As evidence to support this, she even released audio files and photos of Lucas. Lucas suspended his activities after apologizing for the controversy. Lucas posted on Instagram, saying that after long consideration, he decided to leave the groups NCT and WayV. He apologizes to the members, and thinks about their friendship. It had been almost 8 years since he knew the members, and he sincerely thanked the members for taking care of him. He hoped that the members will be remembered as Huang Xuxi, not Lucas and he really loves the members and will always support them.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

ALSO READ: Lucas promises fans to become an ‘even better Lucas’ as he leaves NCT and WayV in emotional letter