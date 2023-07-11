Poll: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Dong Wook, Ahn Hyo Seop and more, Pick your favorite male character from 2023 K-dramas

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, Bloodhounds, The Good Bad Mother, The Glory, Crash Course in Romance, Dr. Romantic 3, and many more K-dramas that gained massive attraction from viewers worldwide were released in 2023.

Notable Male Characters in 2023 so far

Woo Do Hwan portrayed his amazing acting skills in Joseon Attorney and Netflix's Bloodhounds with Lee Sang Yi released this year. Lee Dong Wook made his return as Lee Yeon in Tale of Nine tailed 1938 alongside co-actor cum brother Kim Beom who created a huge buzz with their chemistry. Ahn Hyo Seop also returned to Dr. Romantic 3 where his character developed from a resident to a mentor, he did not leave any chance to show exceptional acting. From The Glory to Good Bad Mother, Lee Do Hyun showed his transformation from a supportive boyfriend to a seven-year-old child and impressed the viewers. Jung Kyung Ho played the character of a genius math instructor who falls in love with his students' mother and showed his soft side to the world. Cha Eun Woo made an unexpected impression with his role in the K-drama Island, he played the role of an adorable priest.

