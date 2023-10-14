Poll: W’s Kang Suk Bum to The Uncanny Counter’s Hwang Pil Kwang, pick favorite Kang Ki Young’s side role

Kang Ki Young is a South Korean actor best known for his supporting roles in the popular K-dramas. Kang Ki Young known for his versatility has breathed life into a wide range of characters, smoothly transitioning from a secretary to an attorney and beyond. The artist on October 14, turned 40 years old. Born in 1983, the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor has won critical acclaim and praise for his powerful performances in a variety of supporting roles that have left a lasting impression on audiences.

K-dramas starring Kang Ki Young

Starting from 2012 released High School King of Savvy to The Three Musketeers, Love Frequency, Oh My Ghost, and many others, Kan Ki Young has showcased his acting prowess in multiple classic K-dramas. All of which now enjoy a cult status. However, his breakthrough came with his role as Kang Suk Bum in the K-drama W Two World, alongside Lee Jong Suk.

Kang Ki Young’s acting career includes multiple hits. After W, he starred in Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung’s Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and became a household name. Since then, the actor has taken up roles in various popular K-dramas including What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, While You Were Sleeping, Uncanny Counter, I’m not a Robot, Tunnel, Familiar Wife, and so on. Kang Ki Young has proven himself in the Korean entertainment sector as a reliable performer. He is well known for his ability to play an array of roles with authenticity. Today, he enjoys enormous popularity, not only in South Korea but across the globe. Here is a poll asking fans to pick their favorite Kang Ki Young supporting performance from K-dramas.

Please wait, it may take a few seconds to load!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Squid Game: The Challenge drops release date with NEW poster: When and where to watch