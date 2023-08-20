Poll: YoonA and Lee Junho, Ahn Hyo Seop with Kim Sejeong, more; Pick your favorite K-drama fireworks scene

From YoonA and Lee Junho in King the Land to Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong in Business Proposal, K-dramas have given us some classic fireworks scenes where the couple's chemistry made the viewers swoon over them. It's time for you to pick your favorite fireworks scene in the K-dramas where the male lead admires the female lead as she watches the fireworks.

K-drama fireworks scene

SNSD's YoonA and 2PM's Lee Junho in the Netflix hit drama King the Land. Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong in Business Proposal which was on every K-drama fan’s mind in 2022. The classic scene on the cruise where Park Seo Joon looks at Park Min Young in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim. The dimple couple Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Other notable scenes from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung and The Legend of the Blue Sea starring Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun.

