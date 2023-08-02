Poll: ZEROBASEONE's In Bloom, xikers' TRICKY HOUSE, and more; Pick your favorite song by K-pop rookie groups

ZEROBASEONE released In Bloom, xikers dropped TRICKY HOUSE, and BOYNEXTDOOR debuted with One and Only. We witnessed many talented idols enter the K-music scene with unique songs.

Songs by K-pop rookie groups

On July 10, Boys Planet's boy group ZEROBASEONE made their grand debut breaking records with their song In Bloom which received enormous love from listeners. ATEEZ's junior boy group xikers released TRICKY HOUSE on March 30 which took over the internet with its addictive bridge. HYBE LABELS' new boy group BOYNEXTDOOR debuted under KOZ Entertainment with three lead singles including One and Only on May 30. 8TURN dropped their Hip-hop song TIC TAC under the album 8TURNISE on January 30. Released on July 5, Shhh by rookie girl group KISS OF LIFE gained massive attention from international fans. One of the most unique groups to debut this year, MAVE: an AI group, dropped its song PANDORA on January 25. Pick your favorite K-pop song by rookie groups that debuted in 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is Choi Jae Rim dating Son Seung Yeon? Lies Hidden In My Garden star’s agency responds to rumors