Poonam Preet shares a gorgeous proposal pic with hubby to be Sanjay Gagnani, check here

This year has had its fair share of glam weddings. The one everyone’s eyeing these days is none other than the wedding of Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani and the gorgeous Poonam Preet. In a post just a few hours ago, the Naamkarann actress shared a scintillating picture with Gagnani. The two are dressed in dazzling white with Sanjay holding out a ring to Poonam, looking happy and in love. The actress teasingly captioned the post with ‘Should I say YES?’

The couple is set to get hitched on November 28 in Poonam's city, Delhi.

They've been together for about nine years and got engaged in February 2018 in Surat, Sanjay's hometown. Back then, the jaw-dropping photos from their engagement ceremony had gone viral. Only their close friends and family were present for the event. The actress looked stunning in a baby pink lehenga, while her spouse wore a dark blue sherwani. Fast forward to November 2021, they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. And mind you, Sanjay has informed that it is going to be a grand event.

This time around too, the post received a lot of love from the netizens. Fans and industry colleagues showered the post with love and compliments. Some of the notable names in the comment section were Sunayana Fozdar, Nilu Kohli, Aditi Sharma, and so on.

Sanjay, who has been in various daily soaps like Hamari Saas Leela, Hamari Devrani, and Bairi Piya rose to prominence in Kundali Bhagya as the villain, Prithvi. Poonam Preet has appeared in shows such as Naamkarann and Ek Hasina Thi.

