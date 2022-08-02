‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ & ‘Hunted’ premiere to promising ratings

tvN’s ‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ and MBC’s ‘Hunted’ premiered last night, on August 1. Following their premieres, the viewership ratings of the two new shows have been released.

As per Nielsen Korea’s recent update, ‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.864 percent with its premiere episode. The new tvN series stars Kim Min Jae, Kim Hyang Gi, and Kim Sang Kyung. Based on a novel of the same name, which won the Excellence Award in the Korea Story Contest in 2016, the series airs every Monday and Tuesday.

Kim Min Jae takes on the titular role of Yoo Se Poong, joined by Kim Sang Kyung as Gye Ji Han, and Kim Hyang Gi as Seo Eun Woo. ‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ follows the genius physician Yoo Se Poong as he is reborn as a true doctor aiming to heal people’s hearts, after getting expelled from the royal court. Along his journey, he meets a teacher who thinks out of the box (Gye Ji Han) and a daughter of a magistrate (Seo Eun Woo).

Meanwhile, MBC’s four-part drama ‘Hunted’, which also premiered on Monday night, garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent with its premiere episode. The new show follows actor Park Ho San as Young Soo, who goes boar hunting in the mountain one day.

On the same day, his son goes missing and a person gets accidentally shot, causing an upheaval in the ordinary village where they reside. As Young Soo does his best to find his missing son who is unable to be found anywhere, the secrets held close by the village’s inhabitants are brought to light one by one, during the course of the missing person case.

