Popular Adult webtoon ‘Summer Solstice Point’ to be produced as a drama

Jaedam Media (CEO Nam-yong Hwang), a comics agency that is in charge of the production of the work, announced that it had recently completed a contract with 'Content Compilation' and '221b' for drama production. The webtoon 'Summer Solstice Point' depicts what happens when a divorced woman 'Seo-Ha', who runs a cafe, feels strange feelings for 'Ji-Hoo', a 20-year-old part-timer. Seo-ha's emotional change as she approaches Ji-hoo whenever she thinks of her unhappy marriage and Ji-hoo's feelings toward Seo-ha become the main flow of the story, and through this, it is a full-fledged adult romance that depicts the romance of adults.

Since the announcement, it has received overwhelming support from readers in their 20s and 30s, as it densely expresses subtle relationships between men and women through simple drawings.

In particular, it is evaluated that it is different from the existing adult works by depicting the relationship between the main characters in a light and blatant way, sometimes seriously and sometimes aesthetically. These characteristics are the driving force for forming a strong fandom among adult readers, despite the limitations of accessibility of '19-year-olds'.

As soon as it was first released on Reddy Books in November 2019, 'Summer Solstice Point' made a sensation by ranking first in the popularity rankings for 16 consecutive weeks and was awarded the 'Grand Prize' at the 2020 Reddy Books Webtoon Awards.

Currently, it has become a killer content among so-called adult-oriented works as it is serviced on multiple platforms such as Naver Series, Lezhin Comics, and Bom Toon. In addition, it is also being serviced on overseas platforms such as Japan's Piccoma and Lezhin US, attracting the attention of overseas adult readers.

The drama production for 'Summer Solstice Point' and distributor 'Content Compilation', which successfully introduced webtoon originals such as 'Itaewon Class', 'Confession Couple', and 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' to the market, and the right to remake the original overseas drama. '221b production’, which has been doing this, will be joining hands for the production.

