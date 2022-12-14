Popular girl group IVE will perform a special stage at the 2022 MBC Entertainment Awards

It is reported that IVE will hold a special stage at the ‘2022 MBC Entertainment Awards.’ The girls' lovely songs and great performance skills are sure to lift the show's spirits.

The hosts for this years ‘MBC Entertainment Awards’ are said to be Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Davichi’s Kang Min Kyung. The MBC Entertainment Awards is a Korean Awards ceremony which is held annually by MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation). The award ceremony is held at the end of each year, celebrating a year full of fun and entertainment. This year's MBC Entertainment Awards will take place on December 29 at 8:30 PM KST.

About IVE

IVE is a South Korean girl group under Starship Entertainment. The group consists of six members: An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. They made their debut on December 1, 2021, with the single album ‘Eleven.’ Their debut song received immense success as it was loved by many worldwide. ‘Eleven’ ranked at No. 9 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. The song also charted on the Billboard Global 200 for fourteen consecutive weeks. For a rookie girl group, IVE broke numerous records in addition to creating new ones. On December 8, 2021, exactly after one week of their debut, they earned their first music show win on MBC’s Show Champion, making IVE the fastest girl group to win first place since debut.

IVE released their second single album ’LOVE DIVE’ on April 5, 2022. Additionally, this song had a huge international success, and the choreography quickly became a hit with everyone. After the release of ‘LOVE DIVE’ they were all set for another comeback. On August 22, 2022 IVE released their third single album ‘After LIKE.’