Popular K-drama ‘Good Doctor’ to be remade in 10 countries following its success in US, Japan & TurkeyI

According to media reports on April 2, popular K-drama ’Good Doctor’ has been chosen for a remake in additional 10 countries. The original version was in Korean, released by TV network KBS2 in South Korea running from August 5 to October 8, 2013 for a total of 20 episodes. The show starred actors Joo Won and Moon Chae Won in lead roles of Park Si On and Cha Yoon Seo.

‘Good Doctor’ already has found itself with remakes in the US, Japan and Turkey where a largely favoured response has been experienced by the team. The same has also been carried for the original Korean show, which has received love from viewers for a long time now.

The US version itself has been a popular series after being taken up by ABC network followed by its release on Netflix. Starring Freddie Highmore as Dr.Shaun Murphy, it has since completed 5 seasons, with the sixth one expected to air later this year.

‘Good Doctor’ tells the story of a man with autism who dreams of becoming a surgeon. He overcomes his inhibitions and works on his social skills to become a known doctor in his field. He faces difficulties with his peers who do not take him seriously and question his abilities. His genius memory retention and spatial skills help him greatly.

