Popular military series ‘D.P.’ confirmed for Season 2? Here’s all we know

On October 20, the powerful mind behind the soundtrack ‘Time to Hunt’, Primary, confirmed season 2 for the wildly successful Netflix series ‘D.P.’ after meeting with the director Han Joon Hee to discuss the music concept for the latest season. Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan starrer series received a lot of love across the world.

Private soldier Jun Ho (Jung Hae In) is a confused youth who served in the military normally like other Koreans. One day, he suddenly becomes a member of the military defector arrest team. As such, he is tasked with capturing deserters and must grapple with the more troubling cases of why some soldiers feel they have no other choice but to go absent without official leave. The series had a lot of impact on the South Korean society and military as a whole.

The series had exposed the harsh treatment and hazing that takes place in the military all the time but is usually kept under wraps so as to not marr or tarnish the image of the South Korean military. On social media, some have criticised the show for being grossly exaggerated, amid the impression that military life in South Korea has become much easier in the past decade.

Many of the viewers who went through the exact same situation as the characters in the series reported that they were triggered by the specific scenes of abuse and hazing. Some said "The drama has given me PTSD," one person commented on YouTube. "It made all my nightmares come back and I had to stop watching the show," wrote another. As the writer and creator of the show, Kim Bo Tong, put it on Instagram: "D.P. was created to end the delusion that things are better now."

In other news, JTBC released the first teaser for the awaited drama ‘Snowdrop’ and we cannot stop watching the amazing chemistry shared by Jisoo and Jung Hae In. The 30 second teaser encapsulated the sorrowful yet fairytale-like theme the drama is aiming for. Small snowflakes, pretty snow globe, flying paper airplanes, ringing of the cycle bell, etc gives the viewers a peek into the softer and gentler themes of the story as compared to the harsh and violent backdrops the series is based on.

